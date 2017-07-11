The countdown is on. Starz has set an 8 PM Sunday, September 10, premiere for Season 3 of its time-traveling drama Outlander, starring Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan. The premium cable net also released the key art, which shows the stars on opposite sides of the standing stone that once brought them together; check it out below.

Starz

The 13-episode new season is based on Voyager, the third of eight books in Diana Gabaldon’s bestselling Outlander series. It picks up right after Claire (Balfe) travels through returns from the 1700s to her life in 1948. Now pregnant with Jamie’s (Heughan) child, she struggles with the fallout of her sudden reappearance and its effect on her marriage to her first husband, Frank (Tobias Menzies). Meanwhile, in the 18th century, Jamie suffers from the aftermath of his doomed last stand at the historic battle of Culloden, as well as the loss of Claire. As the years pass, Jamie and Claire attempt to make a life apart from each other, both haunted by the memory of their lost love.

The budding possibility that Claire can return to Jamie in the past breathes new hope into Claire’s heart — as well as new doubt. But they are separated by continents and centuries, and the questions remain: When they find each other, and will they be the same people who parted at the standing stones all those years ago?

Series developer Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis, Matthew B. Roberts, Toni Graphia, Anne Kenney and Andy Harries serve as executive producers of Outlander, which is produced by Tall Ship Productions, Story Mining & Supply Company and Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television.