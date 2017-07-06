Starz is putting all its Comic-Con eggs in one Scottish basket this year as Outlander returns to the San Diego confab.

After an absence last year, the cast and creative of the Ronald D. Moore EP’d sultry time-travel series based on Diana Gabladon’s bestsellers are back and set to take the stage in Ballroom 20 of the San Diego Convention Center on July 21 at 5 PM.

A SDCC fav, the Outlander panel will see leads Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan join Moore and Gabaldon as well as fellow EP Maril Davis on the Con’s second day. Fellow cast members Tobias Menzies, Sophie Skelton and Richard Rankin will be in attendance too. World of Dance judge Jenna Dewan Tatum will host the panel.

The Golden Globe and Emmy nominated Outlander is set to return for its third season on the premium cabler in September– no specific date has been announced but maybe that will come at SDCC. The third season of the series, from Moore and Sony Pictures TV, will consist of 13 episodes based on Voyager, the third of eight books in Gabaldon’s Outlander series

As well as a panel this year, Outlander will also be holding an autograph session of the SDCC floor on July 22, with the time to be announced later.

Comic-Con 2017 runs from July 20- 23, with the traditional preview night on July 19.