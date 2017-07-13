The Oscar’s infamous envelope snafu didn’t seem to bother Emmy nominators: the 89th annual Academy Awards on ABC was nominated for Outstanding Special Class Program, not to mention a directing nom and others (see full list here).

Perhaps Emmy nominators put the blame on PriceWaterhouseCoopers, whose backstage accountant handed presenter Warren Beatty the wrong envelope, which Faye Dunaway then read aloud, naming La La Land as Best Picture instead of Moonlight. The broadcast was produced by Michael De Luca and Jennifer Todd.

Thank you to the creative team who helped the #Oscars earn 7 #Emmys nominations today: https://t.co/3niHnTI2L7 pic.twitter.com/b96t6ASmZQ — The Academy (@TheAcademy) July 13, 2017

The snafu wasn’t the only controversial moment overlooked by nominators. HBO’s Real Time With Bill Maher also got a nod for Outstanding Variety Talk Series despite the host’s utterance of the N-word in a terrible quip to Nebraska Ben Sasse in June. In fact, Real Time has had more than its share of newsworthy moments this season, especially if you include the Youtube-only Overtime shows, like the one in February with comedian Larry Wilmore taking on right-winger Milo Yiannopoulos.