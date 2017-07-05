Ordeal By Innocence is the first Agatha Christie adaptation under a 2016 deal struck between BBC One and Agatha Christie Productions for seven dramas based on the author’s works. With filming starting in Scotland this month, the three-part mini has set its ensemble cast led by Bill Nighy, Catherine Keener and Matthew Goode.

Published in 1958, the book was one of the author’s personal favorites. It begins with the murder of wealthy philanthropist Rachel Argyll at her family estate, Sunny Point. Despite vehemently protesting his innocence, her adopted son Jack is arrested for the crime. Eighteen months later, Dr Arthur Calgary appears claiming to hold the alibi that can prove Jack’s innocence. But Jack died in prison before the case could come to trial, and the Argyll family is reluctant to dig up the secrets of the past. However, the shattering implications of Calgary’s story are too big to avoid: If Jack was not the killer, then it must have been somebody else at Sunny Point.

Further joining the cast are Eleanor Tomlinson (Poldark), Ed Westwick (Gossip Girl), Anthony Boyle (Harry Potter And The Cursed Child), Luke Treadaway (Fortitude), Morven Christie (The A Word), Crystal Clarke (Star Wars: The Force Awakens), Ella Purnell (Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children) and Alice Eve (Star Trek Into Darkness).

Sara Phelps, who penned the BBC’s recent Christie transfers, And Then There Were None and Witness For The Prosecution, adapted Ordeal By Innocence which is a Mammoth Screen and Agatha Christie Limited drama for BBC One.

Christie’s enduring works are particularly hot right now with Fox’s Kenneth Branagh-directed Murder On The Orient Express due for release in November and the studio also plotting a big-screen take on Witness For The Prosecution.

Sandra Goldbacher (Victoria) is directing Ordeal By Innocence. Poldark and The Hollow Crown‘s Roopesh Parekh is producer. Exec producers are Phelps, Karen Thrussell, Damien Timmer and Helen Ziegler for Mammoth Screen; James Prichard and Basi Akpabio for Agatha Christie Limited; and Gaynor Holmes for the BBC. IMG has distribution rights outside the UK.