Sony has unveiled the first real look at Only The Brave, the newly titled Columbia Pictures drama about the real-life Granite Mountain Hotshots, the elite forest fire crew that saw 19 of its members killed while fighting the Yarnell Hill wildfire that blazed near Prescott, AZ in June 2013.

Joseph Kosinski directed the pic, which stars Josh Brolin as the team leader along with Miles Teller, Jeff Bridges, James Badge Dale, Taylor Kitsch and Jennifer Connelly. The trailer reveals breathtaking imagery — ferocious and captivating, as capsulized by Brolin’s character describing seeing a bear on fire running at him during a fire he once fought: “It was the most beautiful, and terrible thing I’ve ever seen.” The pic weaves its tale of the team’s determination, sacrifice and drive to protect families and communities as they forge a unique brotherhood that comes into focus with one fateful fire.

Ken Nolan and Eric Warren Singer penned the screenplay based on Sean Flynn’s GQ article “No Exit.” It is produced by Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Michael Menchel, Erik Howsam, Molly Smith, Thad Luckinbill, Trent Luckinbill, Dawn Ostroff and Jeremy Steckler. Ellen H. Schwartz is executive producer. Sony releases the film October 20.

Check out the trailer above.