We’re getting a first look at Season 2 of Tig Notaro and Diablo Cody’s dark comedy One Mississippi.

The second season picks up with Tig, her stepfather Bill (John Rothman) and her brother (Noah Harpster), living together again in the family home in Mississippi, with each facing new beginnings, new relationships and family boundaries. Tig resumes her radio career in Biloxi with producer Kate (Stephanie Allynne) by her side, though her outspoken point of view proves controversial for the local market.

Tig Notaro, Noah Harpster, John Rothman, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Stephanie Allynne and Carly Jibson star. Season 2 premieres September 8 on Amazon.

Have a look at the teaser above and new Season 2 photos below.

