ABC has set October 6 for the premiere of its revamped Season 7 of fantasy drama series Once Upon A Time. The return date was revealed today at Comic-Con.

The fairytale drama will be resetting the story in Season 7 without various original cast members, and will focus on returning cast Lana Parrilla, Robert Carlyle and Colin O’Donoghue, along with The Walking Dead‘s Andrew J. West, who was introduced in the Season 6 finale. They’ll be joined by new series regulars Dania Ramirez and Gabrielle Anwar and recurs Mekia Cox, Rose Reynolds and Adelaide Kane.

Once is set in the fictional seaside town of Storybrooke, ME, whose residents are characters from various fairy tales transported to the “real world” town and robbed of their original memories by a powerful curse.