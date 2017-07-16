Big news coming out of D23 in regards to the seventh season of the ABC drama, Once Upon a Time. Executive producer Eddy Kitsis revealed that Dania Ramirez will be playing a new iteration of the iconic glass slipper-wearing Disney heroine Cinderella — who is also the wife of Henry (Andrew J. West) and the mother of Lucy (Alison Fernandez).

“Dania Ramirez will be playing a different version of Cinderella,” says Kitsis. “If we remember Henry’s grandfather is Prince Charming [Josh Dallas], so we have the grandson of Prince Charming with a new Cinderella.”

Previously played by Jessy Schram, Cinderella’s story will be set in present day Seattle with flashbacks to the Enchanted Forest. “Henry is in a new Enchanted Forest, with characters that we have seen before but with different tales,” added Kitsis.

The May finale had the citizens of the modern fairytale-infused Storybrooke seeing a happy ending, but then made a flash-forward in time where we saw Lucy introducing herself to an adult Henry telling him “Your family needs you,” thus leaving the door open for more story. Hence, the introduction to Cinderella.

In addition to Jennifer Morrison’s Emma returning for at least one episode in the new season, Kitsis said that he would be disappointed if we didn’t see them back on the screen alongside the new Cinderella. As for the fate of other characters, Kitsis gave a couple of more nuggets of information — particularly about a possible half-sibling for Henry.

“We can’t say whether or not [Emma and Hook (Colin O’Donoghue)] have a child, but we can tell you we will answer that question in the beginning of the season.”

He goes on to discuss the fate of Emma and Hook. For Hook, he ends up in new circumstances in Seattle in the premiere and we won’t really know what happen to him until the second episode. And even though the two are no longer together, Kitsis says, “I think that Emma is absolutely Hook’s soulmate, as we saw.” He goes on to say that “his eyes are only for Emma.”