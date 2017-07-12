Once Upon a Time is keeping executive producer David H. Goodman in the fold. Goodman has signed a new two-year overall deal with ABC Studios, the studio behind the ABC fairytale drama. Under the pact, he’ll continue as an executive produce on the series while also developing new projects.

ABC Studios

Securing Goodman, who has been on Once since after the pilot, helps provide continuity on the show as it heads into a reset in the upcoming Season 7, which will feature only few of the series’ long-time cast members, joined by new main characters. Once‘s Adam Horowitz, who co-created and co-runs the series with Ed Kitsis, told Deadline in an interview just ahead of the Season 6 finale that the reset had been planned for a “very long time” as he and Kitsis had reached a point where they felt “it was time to close certain chapters in the book” and “find new ways to tell stories.”

The new season will feature returning cast members Lana Parrilla, Robert Carlyle and Colin O’Donoghue, along with The Walking Dead‘s Andrew J. West, who was introduced in the Season 6 finale, and newly cast regulars Dania Ramirez and Gabrielle Anwar, and recurring Mekia Cox, Rose Reynolds and Adelaide Kane.

Goodman has extensive background in genre and procedural dramas. He worked on such series as Angel, Without a Trace, Fringe and The Event before joining Once Upon a Time in 2011 as co-executive producer. He was promoted to executive producer in Season 3. Goodman is repped by WME and Hansen Jacobson.