The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alumna Tatyana Ali, Malcolm-Jamal Warner (American Crime Story: The People vs O.J. Simpson) and Christian Antidormi (Spartacus: Blood & Sand) have been cast as series regulars opposite Emily Rudd in USA Network’s Olive Forever, a comedic crime drama pilot from Insurgent and The Babysitter writer Brian Duffield, AwesomenessTV and its former CEO Brian Robbins.

Written by Duffield and to be directed by Matt Shakman, Olive Forever follows the exploits of Olive (Rudd), a high school student, con artist, cat burglar and chameleon who’s mature beyond her years. She is a savvy survivor who knows she can “get away with anything.” A foster kid, Olive knows how to work the system, her tough exterior protecting a girl who’s just looking for a home.

Ali will play Alison, Olive’s foster mother, a quick-witted, tender community college professor who strives to guide Olive away from her criminal past. Warner will portray Taylor, Olive’s foster father, an open-hearted community college professor who offers Olive help when no one else would. Antidormi will play a smooth-talking mysterious figure that matches and challenges Olive’s skills.

Duffield executive produces the pilot with his producing partner Nicki Cortese of Jurassic Party; Robbins, Matt Kaplan and Brett Bouttier on behalf of AwesomenessTV; and Shakman. Universal Cable Productions is the studio.

Ali, best known for playing Ashley Banks on the iconic comedy series The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, most recently guest-starred on American Koko and Zoe Ever After and previously appeared on The Young and the Restless and Glory Road. She’s repped by Innovative Artists and Framework Entertainment.

Warner just wrapped a one-year deal on the series Ten Days in the Valley and is currently recurring on Sneaky Pete and Major Crimes. He recently played AC Cowlings on FX’s multi-award-winning American Crime Story: The People v. OJ Simpson. He’s repped by Abrams Artists, Warner Management and LINK Entertainment.

Antidormi, best known for portraying Tiberius on the hit series Spartacus: Blood & Sand, was recently seen starring in a season-long stint on Strike Back, and in the role of Private Charles Winterhalder in the Anzac Girls miniseries. He’s repped by ICM Partners and Management 360.