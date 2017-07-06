Sarah Yarkin and Adam DiMarco have been cast as series regulars opposite Emily Rudd in USA Network’s Olive Forever, a comedic crime drama pilot from Insurgent and The Babysitter writer Brian Duffield, AwesomenessTV and its former CEO Brian Robbins.

Written by Duffield and to be directed by Matt Shakman, Olive Forever follows the exploits of Olive (Rudd), a high school student, con artist, cat burglar and chameleon who’s mature beyond her years. She is a savvy survivor who knows she can “get away with anything.” A foster kid, Olive knows how to work the system, her tough exterior protecting a girl who’s just looking for a home.

Yarkin will play Hayley, Olive’s new best friend, a former home-schooler experiencing the terrors of public school for the first time. DiMarco will portray Tom Dern, a kind- hearted art student whom Olive takes an immediate romantic interest in.

Duffield executive produces the pilot with his producing partner Nicki Cortese of Jurassic Party; Robbins, Matt Kaplan and Brett Bouttier on behalf of AwesomenessTV; and Shakman. Universal Cable Productions is the studio.

A graduate of UCLA’s School of Theatre, Film & Television, Yarkin’s other TV credits include Transparent, The Middle and The Good Place. She also is a regular on web series Foursome. Yarkin is repped by JC Robbins Management.

DiMarco most recently portrayed LGBTQ historical figure Marvin Feldman in Dustin Lance Black’s When We Rise miniseries, and had a recurring role in Syfy’s The Magicians. He’s repped by Tyman Stewart at Tyman Stewart Characters and Francis Okwu at Capstone Talent Management.