Beginning at 10 AM PT/ 1 PM ET, the Nevada Parole Board will consider whether to parole former NFL great/sports pundit/Hollywood actor/car-rental pitchman O.J. Simpson. The Juice is expected to speak, via satellite, from Lovelock Correctional Facility, where he has served about nine years on his nine to 33 year sentence on robbery and kidnapping charges, for a botched attempt at a Vegas hotel. Simpson insisted he was just trying to retrieve sports memorabilia that belonged to him.

Fox News Channel, MSNBC and HLN will have cameras trained on the hearing to determine The Juice’s fate – even ESPN is getting in on the act.

Broadcast networks have planned special live reports and will live stream the highly-hyped hearing, including CBS’s digital operation, CBSN.

Various web sites, including ABC legal analyst Dan Abrams’ LawNewz also are jumping in on the orgy of excess.