On the day of O.J. Simpson’s parole hearing for his armed robbery conviction, A&E has announced a new documentary special Guilty: The Conviction of O.J. Simpson (working title) for premiere in October.

The two-hour special analyzes new details and revelations in the case that led to Simpson’s conviction for armed robbery, stemming from a 2007 sting operation in which he tried to recover sports memorabilia from two collectors in a Las Vegas hotel room.

The special includes previously unreleased audio tapes, never-before-seen files and exclusive interviews with Las Vegas Judge Jackie Glass, Detective Andy Caldwell and DA David Roger, as well as interviews with Detective Eddie LaNeve, Robbery Sgt. Rod Hunt and Bail Bondsman Miguel Periera, according to A&E. Additionally, world-renowned forensic psychologist, Dr. Robert Schug analyzes O.J.’s behavior and his state of mind and how it affected the way the Las Vegas Police Department approached his case.

Today’s parole hearing will determine whether Simpson will continue to serve a nine-to-33-year sentence for 12 convictions, including kidnapping and armed robbery, in that case.

“A&E continues to create timely thought-provoking programming that truly resonates with our true-crime enthusiast audience,” said Bryant. “Over the past two decades, the fascination with O.J. Simpson only continues to grow and we are dedicated to bringing a fresh new look into his most recent case through exclusive interviews and footage.”

Guilty: The Conviction of O.J. Simpson is produced for A&E Network by Outpost Entertainment in association with Martin Literary Management. Executive producers for Outpost Entertainment are Jodi Flynn, David George, Simon Thomas, Brent Jacoby, Michael Maloy and Sharlene Martin. Executive producers for A&E are Elaine Frontain Bryant and Brad Abramson.

A+E Networks holds worldwide distribution rights.