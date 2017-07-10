It’s the end of an era at Time Inc with the announcement today that vice chairman Norman Pearlstine — one of the most prominent editors in business journalism — will retire from the company July 17.

He’ll advise early-stage domestic and international media firms, including Money.net, and plans to continue writing about geopolitics, government and the media.

Pearlstine, 74, became Time Inc’s editor-in-chief in 1995 after a 23-year stint at The Wall Street Journal, where he spent eight years as managing editor.

He left Time in 2005 after becoming embroiled in a controversy over his decision to give reporter Matthew Cooper’s interview notes to a prosecutor trying to determine who had disclosed the identity of Valerie Plame, who had been an undercover CIA agent.

Pearlstine addressed the matter in a book, Off the Record.

He became a senior adviser at the Carlyle Group, and in 2008 was named Bloomberg’s chief content officer. He rejoined Time Inc as chief content officer in 2013 and last year was named vice chairman.

Pearlstine says when he made the move “it was understood that this would be a natural bridge to my retirement a year later.”

CEO Rich Battista praised the longtime exec for helping to “break down historical barriers so that now editors can collaborate more closely with business-side colleagues. We will continue to build upon the strong foundation that Norm helped create.”

Chief content officer Alan Murray, also a Wall Street Journal veteran, calls Pearlstine a “giant in the media world” who embedded the organization with “strong journalistic values.”