Much like we learned over the spring, season 2 of HBO’s Big Little Lies is still in the very early stages of development.

Reese Witherspoon told Deadline today, “We had initial conversations with (author) Liane Moriarty and she’s thinking about it, it’s up to her.”

“She is writing ideas and we’re hopeful,” said Nicole Kidman, “The characters are all so strong and to just leave them would be sad.”

Today, Big Little Lies, racked up 16 Emmy nominations including best limited series, Witherspoon and Kidman as lead limited series actress, Laura Dern and Shailene Woodley as best supporting actress limited series and Alexander Skarsgard as best supporting actor in the category.

Back in April, Moriarty told the Sydney Morning Herald that she was approached by the producers of the HBO series, and that she’d like write the next iteration of the show as a story, not as a novel.

Told in present and flashbacks, Big Little Lies, based off the 2014 New York Times bestseller, is about a elementary school-related murder that rocks a highly affluent enclave of Monterey, CA where the moms rule the community with a catty fist. At the center are three women: Madeline (Reese Witherspoon), a posh housewife who is cheating on her husband; Celeste, a lawyer who is being sexually abused by her husband (Nicole Kidman); and Jane (Shailene Woodley), a mysterious single mom who has just moved into town. The series’ focus on the underbelly of upper-middle-class suburbia has hit a number of viewers, especially women, on a gut level. Kidman, who was bestowed with her second Emmy nom today, said “Everywhere I go from London to Australia, everyone talks about its topics, and I’ve never had that type of response in my career.”

Witherspoon, a fan of Moriarty’s earlier books, originally had the Big Little Lies manuscript slipped to her. She read it in 24 hours, sent it to Kidman in 48 hours and got the project up and running before the cameras within 15 months. “I was drawn in by Liane’s character work and how she plotted the mystery and it felt so plausible and real. We knew her work and how strong it was regarding potential, high-caliber roles for women,” said Witherspoon who after winning a lead actress Oscar for 2006’s Walk the Line, celebrated her first Emmy nomination today.

HBO

Said Skarsgard about the material, “It’s the trivial and mundane stuff that any parent deals with that makes the series so relateable. The narrative is very interesting in that it cuts back and forth. From the interrogation room going forward, every single argument is elevated, every trivial argument in the kitchen makes you ask: Is this going to lead to a murder?”

But talk about a cliffhanger: After the women in Big Little Lies resolve their calamities and head to the sunny beach in episode 7, one of the final shots is a pair of binoculars watching them.

So, who’s behind them?

“I don’t want to say,” said Witherspoon, “But it’s a good starting place for Liane.”

“It’s obviously Perry!” joked Skarsgard about his character, “I say that because I want to be in season 2.”