Nick Offerman has been set as the lead of Hearts Beat Loud, a music-driven indie film that will reunite him with his The Hero director Brett Haley. Kiersey Clemons co-stars in the pic that has also cast Ted Danson, Sasha Lane, Blythe Danner and Toni Collette. Haley and Marc Basch co-wrote the script and shooting in set to begin next month in New York City.

In his first feature lead role, Offerman plays Frank, who with his daughter Sam (Clemons) forms an unlikely songwriting duo in the last summer before she leaves for college. Offerman and Clemons will both sing in the film, which will feature four original songs and a score by Keegan DeWitt.

Houston King, Sam Bisbee and Sam Slater are producing, and Franklin Carson, Paul Bernon, David Bernon, Theodora Dunlap, Jackie Bisbee, Lance Accord, Danny Rifkin, Frank Brenner and Offerman are exec producing. WME is handling sales on the Park Pictures, Burn Later Productions and Houston King Productions movie. Park Pictures and Houston King also teamed on The Hero.

Offerman is repped by by UTA and Jackoway Tyerman, and Clemons by UTA, Mach 1 Management and MJMG. Danson is repped by WME and Industry Entertainment, Lane by Gersh and The Long Run, Danner by Anonymous Content, Collette by CAA and Finley Management, and Haley is with WME and Anonymous Content.