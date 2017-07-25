PBS and CBS more than doubled all other networks as the 38th annual News & Documentary Emmy nominations were announced today. The pubcaster hoarded a leading 48 noms, led by Frontline (12), POV (11) and Independent Lens (10), followed by the Eye network with 43, including a program-topping 30 noms for 60 Minutes.

ABC ran third with 19 nominations, led by Nightline‘s eight, and HBO is next with 18, 11 of which are for its documentaries. CNN (16) and Univision (11) are the only other nets in double digits.

Charles Osgood, a multiple Emmy and Peabody Award winner who retired in September after 22 years as anchor of CBS Sunday Morning, will receive this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award. Known as CBS’ “Poet in Residence,” he also writes and narrates The Osgood File,” a series of shortform radio segments that focus on human-interest stories, often told in rhymes.

“Many say we’re in a ‘golden age’ of television, and I would argue that the incredible growth of quality, in-depth reporting in broadcast journalism and documentary filmmaking has helped drive that change,” said Bob Mauro, President of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, which presents the News & Doc Emmys. “We live in a continually-connected world where a tweet can set off a firestorm that travels around the world in seconds. These awards are a tribute to the outstanding work being done by these nominees who provide the viewer with thorough, fact-checked reporting, examining the stories of the day from multiple perspectives while never wavering in their quest to provide us with the truth about world events.”

The hardware will be doled out October 5 during a ceremony at Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall in Manhattan. Check out the nominations by network below, and read the full list of nominees here.