Sarah Holdren, an off-Broadway director with an eclectic resume, has been hired as theater critic for New York magazine and its online entertainment site Vulture, editor-in-chief Adam Moss announced Thursday. Holdren fills the vacancy left when critic Jesse Green defected to The New York Times in May as co-chief theater critic with Ben Brantley.

Holdren begins July 31 and will write reviews and essays, according to the magazine. “We were looking for a fresh, exciting voice, and we found her,” Moss said in the announcement. “Sara never imagined herself a critic but

Holdren. T Charles Erickson

she has the makings of a great one. She comes at theater criticism from an unusual background and perspective, which will be helpful, but she also happens to be a wonderful critical writer – vivid, wry, interesting, impassioned. We’re excited to welcome her to the dialogue.”

New York based, Holdren has worked as a freelance theater director and is artistic director and co-founder of Tiltyard, a theater company. She holds a BA in Theater from Yale University and an MFA in Directing from Yale School of Drama, and was a 2016 Drama League Fellow.

“I am thrilled to set out with New York magazine upon this new path in my life,” Holdren said, citing her experience as director, actor, designer, producer, technician, usher, student, teacher and audience member. “I am keenly aware of the honor and responsibility of adding ‘critic’ to this list.”