In its second Spanish original, Netflix has ordered Elite, a crime thriller set at an exclusive boarding school. Created by Carlos Montero (El Comisario, The Time in Between) and Darío Madrona (Génesis, La Chica de Ayer), the eight-episode series starts shooting early next year for global release in 2019.

Zeta Audiovisual, producer of hit young adult features Three Steps Above Heaven and I Want You, is exec producing.

Described as “effervescent, uninhibited and sensual,” the drama is set at Las Encinas, the best and most exclusive school in Spain where the elite send their children to study. It’s also where three working-class kids have just been admitted after their academy was destroyed by an earthquake and the local council divided up the students. The clash between those who have everything and those who have nothing to lose creates the perfect storm that ultimately ends in a murder.

Exec producer Francisco Ramos said: “Making shows for teens is very exciting; it is the time of your life when things matter the most. We are delighted to work on a show about the desire and the need to fit into an elite world where all can be great and yet all can go terribly wrong.”

Netflix increasingly has been branching out into local-language productions, with Colombian drama Narcos a notable hit.