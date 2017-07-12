Comcast’s NBCUniversal has wrapped up its upfront ad sales season — apparently with stronger than expected price increases, similar to its major media colleagues.

The company says that unit prices for each 1,000 viewers NBC broadcast network attracts increased by a high single digit percentage.

It also saw high single digit increases for its prime time line up — including late night and sports but not the Super Bowl, Olympics or World Cup. Evercore ISI analyst Vijay Jayant expected NBC’s upfront revenues to increase 6%.

The dollar amount of sales for NBC’s Sunday and Thursday night NFL games was up 5%.

NBCU saw encouraging results for its Audience Studio initiative — one of the year’s big priorities. The number of deals made using its data from set top boxes and other non-traditional sources tripled.

Like other media companies, NBCU was eager to sell advertisers on deals across broadcast, cable, and digital properties. Sales across the portfolio hit $6.5 billion, with volume up 8%, the company says.

Cable entertainment channels saw prices increase by a high single digit percentage. The company does not have a figure for its news channels which include MSNBC and CNBC.

NBCU’s digital video revenues increased 42%. And revenues from partnerships with companies including Vox, Buzzfeed, Snap, and Apple News hit $125 million, up 68%.