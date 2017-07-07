NBCUniversal International has promoted Lee Raftery to head up the company’s channel brands in the UK and emerging markets.

Based in London, Raftery’s expanded role will see him become Managing Director, UK and Emerging Markets as well as Chief Marketing and Content Officer. He’ll be responsible for overseeing growth strategy and driving performance for the group’s portfolio of channel brands in these markets. Core brands include Universal Channel, Syfy, E! Entertainment Television, Movies 24, Telemundo, Studio Universal and 13th Street.

Additionally, Raftery’s new responsibilities will include oversight of both marketing and programming strategy across the whole of NBCUniversal International’s Networks group. Having been appointed Chief Marketing Officer for the company in 2016, he will maintain his role chairing NBCU’s International Marketing Council and leading Project Symphony, an internal initiative to proactively leverage global synergies and cross-divisional marketing opportunities across NBCU’s extensive media portfolio.

Raftery will report jointly to Satpal Brainch, MD, EMA NBCUniversal International Distribution & Networks and Kevin MacLellan, Chairman, Global Distribution and International.

“Lee has done an exemplary job of building an incredibly distinctive marketing and creative culture across the company,” said MacLellan. “He has proved himself to be a strong and decisive leader and I have every confidence that he will apply his considerable skills to lead the strategic vision within the UK/EM Networks group.”

Raftery added: “I am excited to take on this unique role, which blends my marketing and creative passion with a new leadership challenge in the UK & Emerging Markets Networks team. Together with this talented group, we have an exciting opportunity to build further on our outstanding portfolio of brands and content.

Before joining NBCUniversal in 2011, Raftery was SVP, Marketing, PR & On-Air Comcast International Media Group in LA.