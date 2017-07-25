Nat Geo Wild today announced the greenlight of new series Alaska’s Grizzly Gauntlet, featuring survivalist Les Stroud; two-part special The Road to Westminster, which goes behind the scenes in the months leading up to the prestigious Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show; and Season 2 of digital series Untamed. The news came during the network’s session Tuesday at the TCA summer press tour in Pasadena.

In Alaska’s Grizzly Gauntlet, Stroud takes on the rugged 49th state at the peak of animal activity, when bears, moose, caribou, cougars and wolves are on the hunt. Each week he’ll be dropped into a new extreme environment hand-picked by local wilderness guides, with a dense population of predators to see what mother nature does to survive.

Alaska Grizzly Gauntlet is produced by Ping Pong Productions for Nat Geo Wild. For Ping Pong, Casey Brumels is executive producer.

Produced by Leepson Bounds, The Road to Westminster takes an unprecedented behind-the-scenes look at the leadup to the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. The series will follow dogs and their handlers as they prep for the biggest competition of their year.

The Road to Westminster will air as part of Nat Geo Wild’s annual BarkFest weekend in the run-up to the dog show.

Nat Geo Wild also announced the the second season of popular digital series Untamed, which will premiere online in November across National Geographic’s digital platforms. In the 10-episode Season 2, filmmaker Filipe DeAndrade and his two best friends head to the biodiverse ecosystems of Costa Rica to tell the stories of local wildlife.

Production on Season 2 of Untamed is currently underway.