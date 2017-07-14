Netflix has set September 1 for the Season 3 release of Narcos. We’re also getting the first look at the third season of the drug trade drama series in a new teaser.

In Season 3, with the bloody hunt for Pablo Escobar over, attention now turns to the the Cali Cartel. Led by four powerful godfathers, this cartel operates much differently than Escobar’s, preferring to bribe government officials and keep its violent actions out of the headlines.

Pedro Pascal returns as DEA agent Javier Peña with Damian Alcazar, Francisco Denis, Alberto Ammann, Pepe Rapazote as the four Kings, along with Matias Varela, Michael Stahl-David, Matt Whelan, Miguel Angel Silvestre, Kerry Bishe, and Arturo Castro.

Check out the teaser above.