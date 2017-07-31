Showtime has set an August airdate for Naked SNCTM, an unscripted docuseries exploring Beverly Hills’ most exclusive high-end club. Watch a trailer for the series above.

The eight-part half-hour series chronicles SNCTM, a private members-only club that creates clandestine, VIP events — featuring a mix of burlesque, masquerade, erotic theater and sexual experimentation — for the elite and famous in Los Angeles.

Each episode will feature SNCTM founder and host Damon Lawner and his team of event planners, chefs and performers as they devise and execute their unique upscale events throughout L.A. From monthly black-tie masquerade and private dinner parties to fetish and erotic classes, as well as a spring/summer pool party series and the venue’s fabled erotic theater, SNCTM is the premier destination for curious individuals to explore their personal desires without judgment.

Naked SNCTM will premiere at 11 PM Thursday, Aug. 17. The series is produced for Showtime by Critical Content. The executive producers are Tom Forman, Jay Blumenfield and Tony Marsh for Critical Content, Damon Lawner for SNCTM Media and Donovan Leitch for Paracosm.