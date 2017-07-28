Mark Povinelli and Helena Mattsson have been cast opposite Peter Dinklage in My Dinner With Hervé, Sacha Gervasi’s HBO movie.

Directed and written by Gervasi based on a story he wrote with Sean Macaulay, My Dinner With Hervé centers on an unlikely friendship that evolves over one wild night in L.A. between struggling journalist Danny Tate (Jamie Dornan) and actor Hervé Villechaize (Dinklage), the world’s most famous gun-toting dwarf, resulting in life-changing consequences for both. Povinelli and Mattsson will play actors Billy Barty and Britt Ekland, respectively. In addition to Dinklage and Dornan, they join previously cast Mireille Enos, Oona Chaplin, Harriet Walter, David Straithorn and Andy Garcia.

Povinelli’s credits include the feature Water for Elephants and Amazon Studio’s Mad Dogs and he recently recurred in Still the King. He’s repped by Stone Manners Salners and Ken Jacobson Management.

Mattsson has appeared in American Horror Story, Fargo and Iron Man 2. She’s repped by Innovative Artists and LINK Entertainment.