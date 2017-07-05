Andy García has been cast opposite Peter Dinklage in My Dinner With Hervé, Sacha Gervasi’s HBO movie.

Directed and written by Gervasi based on a story he wrote with Sean Macaulay, My Dinner With Hervé centers on an unlikely friendship that evolves over one wild night in L.A. between struggling journalist Danny Tate (Jamie Dornan) and actor Hervé Villechaize (Dinklage), the world’s most famous gun-toting dwarf, resulting in life-changing consequences for both. García will play Ricardo Montalbán, Herve Villechaize’s Fantasy Island co-star.

In addition to Dinklage and Dornan, the cast includes Mireille Enos, Oona Chaplin, Harriet Walter and David Straithorn.

Gervasi, Dinklage and Steve Zaillian executive produce with Richard Middleton, Ross Katz and Jessica de Rothschild, with Garrett Basch and David Ginsberg co-executive producing.

In addition to My Dinner With Hervé, García is set to begin production in the lead role in feature Ana, a drama directed by Charles McDougall and written by Cris Cole, which begins shooting next week in Puerto Rico. García’s other recent credits include features Passengers and 2016’s Ghostbusters, and a recurring role on HBO’s Ballers. He’s repped by CAA and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.