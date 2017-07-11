MTV has announced its new summer slate, which includes five new, including previously announced SafeWord, and four returning series. Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out kicked it off with its return on June 29, Teen Mom 2 debuts July 17 at 9 PM; limited series Teen Mum premieres July 10 at 10 PM; and Season 30 of The Challenge XXX debuts July 18 at 9 PM.

New series are summer soap Siesta Key, set for premiere July 31 at 10 PM (see trailer above). From the producers of Laguna Beach, Siesta Key follows a group of young adults confronting issues of love, heartbreak and looming adulthood; Catfish: Trolls, offshoot of long-running MTV docuseries Catfish, is an investigative series that chronicles internet trolls; and Win Big, a live game show hosted by Rob Dyrdek gives away $100,000 to help young people fulfill life goals. Catfish: Trolls and Win Big are both set for premiere in September. New series MTV Undressed is a dating experiment in which two strangers must undress each other before getting to know one another. It premieres August 16 at 11 PM. They join previously announced comedy series SafeWord, hosted by Terrence J, in which celebrity guests partner with comedians to play games in front of a live audience, set for premiere July 13.

The network is coming off its best June in six years in P18-34, up 12% in share and +3% in ratings, MTV says. Fear Factor was the network’s highest rated premiere in two years, delivering 0.83 rating in the key demo, up 164% vs. its time period average. Additionally, teen-targeted series continue to bring young viewers back to the network.

“By embracing a new generation of young people, we are seeing record ratings increases at MTV and our new summer slate will fuel this growth,” said Chris McCarthy, President of MTV, VH1 and Logo.

Below are complete descriptions of MTV’s new series.

SIESTA KEY

July 31 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT

From the producers of “Laguna Beach” comes “Siesta Key,” the ultimate summer series that follows a group of young adults confronting issues of love, heartbreak and looming adulthood. As these friends spend the summer together in their beautiful hometown, they come of age while trying to figure out who they are and want they want to be.

CREDITS: Executive producers are Tara Long and John Morayniss for Entertainment One (eOne), Mark Ford and Kevin Lopez for Creature Films. Mark Scheibal, Elizabeth Jones, Gary Kompothecras and Warren Skeels also serve as executive producers.

EP. COUNT: 10

MTV UNDRESSED

August 16 at 11:00 p.m. ET/PT

“MTV Undressed” is a one of a kind social experiment that strips away the distractions and superficiality of the digital world. In each episode of this dating experiment, MTV brings together two strangers who must undress each other before getting to know one another for the next thirty minutes, answering questions and performing simple challenges – all designed to test whether or not romance can blossom. At the end, each partner must press a YES/NO button to decide if he or she wants to continue the fledgling relationship or say goodbye.

CREDITS: “MTV Undressed” is produced by Bunim/Murray Productions (“The Real World” and “The Challenge”) and Kreativ, Inc. Executive producers for Bunim/Murray are Gil Goldschein and Julie Pizzi and from Kreativ, Joel Karsberg.

EP. COUNT: 16

WIN BIG (working title)

September 2017

As a pro-skater, television star, and serial entrepreneur, Rob Dyrdek, is a professional “dream-achiever” who carved his own path to fame and fortune by transforming his passions into reality. Now, Rob is teaming up with MTV for a revolutionary new game show where $100,000 will be given away in every episode to help young people take life to the next level.

CREDITS: “Win Big” (wt) is produced by Superjacket for MTV. Rob Dyrdek, Shane Nickerson and Blake Levin serve as executive producers for Superjacket.

EP. COUNT: 10

CATFISH: TROLLS

September 2017

Radio host, television star and internet provocateur Charlamagne Tha God, and co-host Raymond Braun, will give everything they’ve got to stop internet trolls, the most pervasive and consistent troublemakers online. Using the “Catfish” brand of investigating the truth, “Catfish: Trolls” unmasks the internet’s most vocal trolls to drag them out of hiding and into the light.

CREDITS: “Catfish: Trolls” is produced by Critical Content.

EP. COUNT: 10