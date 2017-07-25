For the first time in its 21-year history, MSNBC attracted the largest weekday primetime crowd of any cable network – news or otherwise.

MSNBC ended the week of July 17-21 with a weekday prime average of 2.34 million viewers, besting second-place Fox News Channel’s 2.25 million. But MSNBC also outstripped non-news cable nets.

MSNBC previously was No. 1-ranked in cable news in weekday prime during the week of May 15 but came in behind TNT. Similarly, it bested cable news competition but finished behind USA the week of September 3, 2012.

Fox News Channel once again dominated all of basic cable in weekday total day, averaging 1.4 million total viewers, besting MSNBC’s 1.12M. MSNBC also finished behind Nickelodeon (1.27M) for weekday total day.