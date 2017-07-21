MSNBC’s newly named The Beat with Ari Melber will debut Monday at 6 PM ET. Melber tweeted the announcement this morning.

The 6 PM slot was left vacant when MSNBC ousted Greta Van Susteren from her short-lived perch there. Melber, host of Sunday’s The Point, was expected to fill the space, though the name of the show wasn’t unveiled until today.

A former practicing lawyer, Melber’s new gig also includes serving as NBC News legal analyst and contributor to programs including NBC’s Today.

Here is Melber’s announcement tweet: