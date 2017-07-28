Person of Interest and Lost alum Michael Emerson has been cast in a recurring role on Season 4 of the Golden Globe-winning Amazon series Mozart in the Jungle.

Emerson plays Morton Norton, an eccentric collector of classical music ephemera and curiosities. Morton Norton prefers the past to the present. He spends his days alone in a gothic mansion surrounded by classical music relics, dressed as a 16th century homicidal composer named Gesualdo (a composer he finds very underappreciated). When Rodrigo (Gael García Bernal) arrives, he will be pulled into Norton’s bizarre world, taking a tour of his collection.

Based on Blair Tindall’s critically-acclaimed memoir, Mozart in the Jungle: Sex, Drugs & Classical Music, the series explores the wild world of classical music where what happens behind the curtains at the symphony can be just as captivating as what occurs on stage. Bernal and Lola Kirke star, along with Saffron Burrows, Malcolm McDowell, Bernadette Peters and Hannah Dunne.

Emerson won Emmys for his roles as Benjamin Linus on Lost and serial killer William Hinks on ABC’s The Practice, and starred for five seasons on CBS’ Person Of Interest. He’ll also be seen in a recurring role on the upcoming sixth season of the CW/DC series Arrow. He’s repped by Abrams Artist Agency and Vanguard Management Group.