The first official glimpses of fall film fest titles are beginning to roll out, with the latest a tease for Darren Aronofsky’s Mother!. Jennifer Lawrence and Javier Bardem star in the psychological thriller whose full trailer will be revealed on August 8. Its world premiere follows in Venice before the film heads to Toronto. Ed Harris and Michelle Pfeiffer also star.

The story, which has been kept tightly under wraps, revolves around a couple whose relationship is tested when uninvited guests arrive at their home, disrupting their tranquil existence. Love, devotion and sacrifice are key themes, according to Paramount which releases domestically on September 15 (international rollout begins September 13).

In the short clip above, Lawrence wanders around an empty house with her head full of voices. Screams of “You’re insane!” and “Murderer!” are punctuated by Pfeiffer’s intoning, “God help you.” Check out the creepy sneak above.