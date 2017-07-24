The 97th annual Miss America pageant has its emcees. The Bachelor franchise mainstay Chris Harrison will host the event for a ninth time and ESPN veteran Sage Steele will co-host; both are reprising their roles from last year.

ABC

“I’m extremely happy to be sharing the hosting duties once again with my friend Sage Steele,” Harrison said. “Sage is a true professional whose quick wit and charisma lights up the stage and the show.” Said Steele:

“I can honestly say that co-hosting Miss America last year was one of the most memorable events I’ve been a part of in my 22 years in this business,” said Sage Steele. “These young women are so inspirational to millions across the country, including my own daughters, and yours truly.”

The Miss America Organization and dick clark productions will produce the 2018 Miss America Competition, which ABC will air live from Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ, at 9 PM ET September 10 an delayed in the West.