Dave Foley (NewsRadio) and Charlie Saxton (Hung) are set as series regulars in the Freeform pilot Misfits, a supernatural drama from Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage’s Fake Empire.

Written by Diane Ruggiero-Wright (iZombie) inspired by the British series, Misfits revolves around a group of young offenders in a community service program who develop supernatural powers after being hit by a mysterious electrical storm.

Foley will play Bernie, a disheveled driver (think Uber), he’s clumsy, dorky and wearing clothes from 1990. Everything about this guy screams “desperate.” Saxton will play Simon. Intelligent and odd, Simon makes his way through life ignored by the world at large. Alternately tormented and shunned by his roommates, Simon has just as much trouble connecting with the other misfits he meets at community service. Foley and Saxton join previously announced cast Ashleigh LaThrop, Tre Hall, Allie MacDonald and Jake Cannavale.

Production on the pilot is currently underway in Vancouver.

Veteran Foley was recently seen as Pat in Dr. Ken and also has been recurring on Bajillion Dollar Propertie$. He’s repped by APA.

Saxton voices Tobias Domzalki in Guillermo del Toro’s animated series Trollhunters on Netflix, is repped by CAA and Station 3 Entertainment.