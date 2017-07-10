Paramount Pictures named Mireille Soria to be president of Paramount Animation. She will report to Marc Evans, President of the Motion Picture Group. Soria will be responsible for all operations of the animation group from creative development to release and also work closely with the Viacom teams to develop animated feature films.

Paramount Animation

Soria was co-president of Feature Animation at DreamWorks Animation, where she oversaw creative development and production on films including Trolls and Boss Baby and produced Captain Underpants, and the Madagascar franchise. Her other producing credits include Home, Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron, Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas and the Fox/DWA animated television series Neighbors from Hell for TBS. Before that, she was a producer at Fox Family Pictures, with films including Ever After: A Cinderella Story. Before that she was a Disney vice president, overseeing films that included The Mighty Ducks and Cool Runnings.

As incoming Paramount chairman/CEO Jim Gianopulos tries to turn the fortunes of the studio, family film is an understandable priority. Studios that do it well, including Universal through llumination and Disney through Pixar, are routinely minting money.

“Mireille is a seasoned producer and filmmaker and has been a driving force in the animation industry, ushering many features to the big screen,” Evans said. “We welcome her expertise, invaluable insight and overall adoration for the animation space. We look forward to her adept leadership at Paramount Pictures.”

Said Gianopulos: “I’ve known and have worked with Mireille for many years and know that with her running our animation group, Paramount continues to build a great team for the future. With her creative instinct and talents, Mireille will help us grow the studio and develop a strong slate strategy in animation.”

Soria said, “I’m ecstatic to join such a legendary team of brilliant and successful filmmakers who understand good storytelling and thrive on the wonderful, creative, and unique entertainment we get to bring to audiences worldwide. I can’t wait to get started.”

Before Disney, she was at the Steve Tisch Company, which followed a stint at ABC. She is a member of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences and the Producers Guild of America.