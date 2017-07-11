EXCLUSIVE: Miramax has pre-emptively picked up the action comedy script The Armstrongs, the first major spec and first major deal brought into the company since it went through major executive changes earlier this year. The Armstrongs is said to be in the vein of Mr. and Mrs. Smith meets Taken and explores the premise, what would happen if characters like Mr. and Mrs. Smith were divorced and then had to come together and work a gig?

The project was brought in by new Miramax CEO Bill Block who slapped down what was said to be $1M and negotiated the deal from Sunday through Monday.

Written by Jason Markarian and John Mirabella, the company is expected to go directors and get this one in the hopper right away.

The logline: “A divorced couple in suburbia have to come out of witness protection when their son is kidnapped and their past catches up with them. They find themselves having to reassemble their old team to successfully complete the mission.”

The writers were repped by Paradigm, Zero Gravity Management and attorney Sean Marks.