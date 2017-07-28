Ike Barinholtz said at TCA today that after breaking his neck during a fall stunt last month on the movie The Pact, he had an “emotional” phone call with The Mindy Project series creator and star Mindy Kaling.

“‘She said instantly we’re going to write you in the show, we’re going to make sure you’re safe,” recounted Barinholtz who plays Morgan Tookers on the show, “I started crying and then there was a beat where she said ‘Do you think it would be OK if Morgan broke his neck while falling out of his bunk bed?’ And we both immediately started laughing.”

“We’re very lucky that you got the funniest injury,” said Mindy Project EP/Showrunner Matt Warburton at today’s Hulu session for the show at the Beverly Hilton.

“It’s like a Brady Bunch court scene,” said Kaling referring to the moment in that classic TV show where the Bradys come up against a man who is blaming them for his neck injury after a fender-bender car accident. She further beamed how proud she was of Barinholtz: The Madtv alum started as a writer on Mindy Project, grew to be a regular on the show and has since been catapulted into notable film roles in such titles as Suicide Squad, Sisters and Neighbors 1 & 2.

Kaling mentioned that she’s bringing back a number of her old co-stars to the show in its final sixth season including the Duplass brothers, and on-screen Mindy’s romantic foil Danny played by Chris Messina. Barinholtz, who has already directed three episodes during the series run, will direct one in which Messina returns.

For the most part this season, Kaling’s Mindy Lahiri deals with her newfound marriage and questions whether she made the right decision or not.

Kaling relayed to the TCA press corps that she often hears from fans that they want her character to end up with Danny. In regards to whether we’ll see that, all Kaling confirmed was that there will be “a happy ever after” but sometimes that doesn’t necessarily mean ending up with Mr. Right, rather “It can be a feeling of contentment in your life.”

Quipped Barinholtz, “Her final love interest is Anthony Scaramucci, he’s starring in the last three episodes.”