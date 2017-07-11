Vice President Mike Pence issued a statement today about Donald Trump Jr.’s email dump, that confirming that POTUS’ son accepted an invitation to meet with a “Russian government attorney” Natalia Veselnitskaya, who would come to Trump Tower bearing “high level, sensitive” dirt on Hillary Clinton as “part of Russia and its government’s support for Mr. Trump.”

Trump Jr. this morning released what he said was his entire email chain with publicist Rob Goldstone, setting up the meeting. President Donald Trump’s oldest son said he was doing so in an effort to be “totally transparent.” The New York Times was about to publish yet another report on this meeting with Veselnitskaya, including the email chain.

The newspaper first reported word of this meeting over the weekend, adding Trump Jr. to the pantheon of Trump associates who forgot to acknowledge meeting with Russians until reminded by reading about it in the media. That list also includes former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort and current First Son-in-Law Jared Kushner, as well as Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Trump’s former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn

In his statement, issued by his press secretary, Marc Lotter, Pence reminds people the meeting took place at a time when he had absolutely nothing to do with Donald Trump. The meeting between Veselnitskaya and Trump Jr., Kushner and Manafort, took place on June 9. Candidate Trump named Pence his running mate on July 15.

Here is Pence’s statement: “The Vice President is working every day to advance the President’s agenda, which is what the American people sent us here to do. The Vice president was not aware of the meeting. He is not focused on stories about the campaign, particularly stories about the time before he joined the ticket.”