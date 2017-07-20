Prolific indie film producer Mike Downey has been named artistic director of Turkey’s Antalya Festival. Mirsad Purivatra, an art and culture entrepreneur and fest director of Sarajevo Film Festival, will also join the team as a strategic consultant. Downey, who has produced more than 60 films including Return To Montauk and Streetkids United, has served across more than 20 international film festival juries and in the new role at Antalya, he’ll be responsible for curating the selections of the fest’s international competition section. The event will once again support the Antalya Film Forum, which connects film professionals in the country. That will be directed by Zeynep Atakan, producer of Palme D’Or winning film Winter Sleep.

.

AMC Networks International has named Alejandro Kember as its new Vice President of Affiliate Distribution for Latin America. Kember, a seasoned exec within the pay-TV industry, will be based at the company’s regional headquarters in Miami and will report to Ed Palluth, AMC Networks International’s Exec VP of Global Distribution. In the new position, Kember will supervise all distribution initiatives related to AMCNI Latin America’s network portfolio, which includes AMC, Sundance TV, El Gourmet, Mas Chic, Film & Arts and Europa Europa. He’ll also be responsible for the company’s affiliate relations across the region.

ABC Commercial has picked up Australian rights to BBC Four comedy Bucket, starring Miriam Margolyes, Frog Stone and Stephanie Beacham. The show, which is produced by Solution 3 Productions, will make its primetime debut in the nation later this year. ABC Commercial has also secured the physical and digital home entertainment rights to both Bucket and Fleabag in Australia and New Zealand. All3Media International is handling international rights for both shows.