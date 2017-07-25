NBC made a seamless transition in the Monday 10 PM slot, with new supernatural drama Midnight, Texas drawing a 0.9 adults 18-49 rating and 3.6 million viewers for its premiere, on par with the Season 2 debut (and Season 2 average) in the hour for the unscripted Spartan: Ultimate Team Challenge earlier this summer.

Midnight, Texas easily topped the 10 PM preview of new ABC drama Somewhere Between, which debuted to a lackluster 0.6 in the demo and 3.07 million viewers, just a tenth higher in 18-49 than the premiere of the short-lived Still Star-Crossed in the time period earlier this summer. That is despite a stronger lead-in for Somewhere Between, which will move to its regular Tuesday 10 PM berth tonight, from The Bachelorette (1.6 in 18-49, even with last week; 6.3 million, up 2% to a new season viewership high), the highest rated and most watched broadcast program of the night. Leading to Midnight, Texas was NBC’s American Ninja Warrior (1.4 in the demo, off a tenth from last week, 5.7 million)

ABC and NBC tied for No.1 for the night in 18-49 while ABC was tops in total viewers (5.24 million vs. 4.99 million for NBC), logging its most watched Monday this summer with entertainment programming.

In Live+same day adults 18-49, Midnight, Texas ranks as the highest rated drama series premiere — new or returning — this summer and ties NBC’s recently canceled The Carmichael Show as the highest rated scripted summer series opener this summer.

Elsewhere Tuesday night, Fox’s So You Think You Can Dance (0.7 in 18-49) and Superhuman (0.5) and the CW’s Whose Line Is It Anyway? (0.3) all held steady.