ICM Partners’ Michelle Suess, who has overseen corporate communications for the agency for the past 11 years, is departing. She plans to spend more time with her family and be a stay-at-home-mom to her two young children.

ICM Partners is expected to announce a replacement soon, with Suess remaining with the agency in an advisory role throughout the transition.

Suess has overseen external and internal communications, advertising, special events and corporate philanthropy for ICM Partners and serves as President of ICM Community Partners Foundation.

“We deeply appreciate the strategic guidance that Michelle has offered as we’ve transformed our agency over the past several years, as well as the level of integrity and commitment that she has given her role,” said the Board in a joint statement.

Suess joined then-ICM in 2006, shortly after the agency received a private equity investment. She rose through the ranks as ICM acquired Broder Webb Chervin Silbermann and led the agency’s communications through its transformation into ICM Partners following the 2012 management buyout. While at the agency, Suess has overseen communications for a number of acquisitions including the recent deal with Headline Media Management, as well as the agency’s move into new Century City offices last year.

“I’m grateful to have had this opportunity during a period of such growth and change at the agency, and I’m particularly proud of the work that we’ve done with our foundation to support young people in Los Angeles and New York,” Suess said. “I’ll miss my colleagues here tremendously, but I’m looking forward to the next chapter.”