At this evening’s Marvel Comic-Con panel in Hall H, it was revealed by Paul Rudd and Michael Pena during an opening sizzle reel of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that Michelle Pfeiffer will be playing Janet Van Dyne in Ant-Man And The Wasp.

Marvel execs also confirmed Walton Goggins (as Ghost) and Hannah John-Kamen were in the cast as well as Laurence Fishburne as Dr. Bill Foster and Randall Park as Jimmy Woo. Pena and Rudd aren’t here as they’re shooting the production in Atlanta. Ant-Man And The Wasp opens July 6, 2018.

In Marvel lore, Pfeiffer’s Janet was the original Wasp, the first wife of the original Ant-Man Dr. Henry Pym (Michael Douglas) and daughter Hope, the new Wasp played by Evangeline Lilly. For a time, Janet was even chairman of the Avengers.

The news was cleverly announced at the end of a sizzle reel where Pena and Rudd recap the entire MCU.

Today’s Hall H panel started close to half-hour past start time.