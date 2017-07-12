The TV adaptation of Big Dogs is coming together as Micheal Neeson, Lance Henrickson (Alien), and Michael Rabe (The Leftovers) have signed on to the project based on Adam Dunn’s futuristic crime books. Also joining the cast are Manny Perez (Homeland, Luke Cage) and Brett Cullen (Narcos).

David Platt was previously announced to direct several episodes of the first season. The series has also tapped Darnell Martin (Cadillac Records, I Like It Like That), Matthew Penn (Damages, Royal Pains), and Tony Glazer (Hostage, Redrum) to direct episodes for the first season.

The series is set in a violent, decaying New York City torn by financial collapse, race riots, and a surging crime wave, where an underworld economy of illegal, debauchery-ridden nightclubs linked by a web of taxicabs is thriving. Neeson, in his first lead role, will play Renny, a young fashion photographer moving drugs through the taxi network for the party circuit, who’s forced to step up his game to a dangerous degree by his boss, Reza, the local front man for an international crime syndicate that’s looking to take over the city.

Each season will be based on specific books from the series including Rivers of Gold, The Big Dogs, Saint Underground, and the forthcoming The Unfathomable Deep. Dunn will write the series with Glazer. Summer Crockett Moore and Glazer are producing with Dunn. Alan Neigher will serve as executive producer. The first eight-episode season is currently shooting in New York.

Neeson is repped by The Gersh Agency. Henriksen is repped by APA. Rabe is repped by Innovative Artists. Perez is repped by INSURGE-Ent. Cullen is repped by Domain.