TV/Literary agent Michael Van Dyck has left Paradigm after 13 years to launch management and production venture Inspired Entertainment with Pure Flix, the independent faith and family studio, backing the newly formed entity.

The company will develop, package, and broker inspirational content and brands with broad mainstream appeal for multiple platforms as well as represent accredited writers/ content creators, actors, and directors.

“I’m deeply committed to packaging, selling, and producing content that entertains, inspires, and moves audiences,” said Van Dyck. “I’m grateful for the support from the Pure Flix team and our shared vision to create and produce for a broad audience.”

Van Dyck, who got his start as a lit agent in the early 90s, has represented talent such as James Mano (Dexter), Peter Barsocchini (High School Musical), Martha Williamson (Hallmark’s Signed, Sealed, Delivered), Karen Kingsbury (The Baxter Series), and Kirk Franklin (Sunday Best), among others.