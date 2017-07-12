On the heels of his CBS drama pilot Instinct going to series for next season, Michael Rauch has inked a new overall deal with the studio behind the project, CBS Studios.

Under the pact, he will serve as executive producer and showrunner on Instinct, toplined by Alan Cumming, while also developing new projects for the studio.

Written by Rauch based on the upcoming book by James Patterson, Instinct centers on a former CIA operative (Cumming) who has since built a “normal” life as a gifted professor and writer but is pulled back into his old life when the NYPD needs his help to stop a serial killer on the loose.

Rauch executive produces the series, set for a midseason launch, with Cumming, Alex Kurtzman and Heather Kadin of Secret Hideout as well as Patterson, Bill Robinson and Leopoldo Gout of James Patterson Entertainment.

Rauch returned to CBS TV Studios in 2015 after five years at Universal Cable Prods. Instinct marks Rauch’s fourth consecutive pilot to be picked up to series, following Beautiful People, Life Is Wild and Love Monkey. Additionally, Rauch served as executive producer/co-showrunner on Royal Pains alongside co-creator Andrew Lenchewski for the USA series’ entire eight-season run. Rauch is repped by CAA and attorney Kevin Kelly.