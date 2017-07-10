Michael London’s Groundswell Entertainment has hired Jessica Shulman as SVP to oversee its growing television slate. Groundswell, which has a first-look deal with CBS TV Studios for broadcast development, has four series on the air: Syfy hit The Magicians; the Hugh Laurie-starring Hulu drama Chance, which is headed into its second season; drama Snowfall, which just premiered on FX; and the upcoming comedy SMILF on Showtime.

Groundswell’s TV development slate includes a number of projects based on established literary properties: A Visit to the Goon Squad at Hulu, based on Jennifer Egan’s Pulitzer-winning novel; The Raven Cycle at UCP, based on Maggie Stiefvater’s fantasy book series; The Pat Hobby Stories, developed with Andrew Gurland based on the F. Scott Fitzgerald stories; and Black Magick, based on Greg Rucka’s graphic novels, which is being adapted by the Orphan Black team of writer Russ Cochrane and director John Fawcett.

Shulman comes from Neal Baer’s company, which had a deal at 20th Century Fox TV. She previously worked in film development at Overture Studios.