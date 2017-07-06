Michael LeBlanc, who has directed music videos for artists like Belle and Sebastian, Spoon and Travie McCoy feat. Sia, has been tapped to helm Homme Movie from Canada-based Radke Films. The film is about modern technology but will be shot using Super 8mm film stock.

Starring musicians Trevor Blumas of Doomsquad and Raven Shields, the story follows a man’s series of romantic encounters with people he’s met on the Internet and his struggle to make a connection.

Said LeBlanc, “The theme of Homme Movie is about the influence of digital technology on the human condition, and our choice is to take a humanistic perspective by conveying the story made up by film grain, not pixels.”

Production is set to begin next week on the pic, written by first-time screenwriter Justin Ridgeway. Chris Nanos is producing the project, with Rick Chad and Scott Mackenzie serving as executive producers.