Michael C. Hall and Sherlock‘s Amanda Abbington are set to star in Safe, an eight-part drama for Netflix and Canal Plus. The thriller from exec producer Harlan Coben is written by Shameless‘ Danny Brocklehurst. Shooting begins today for a 2018 debut.

Dexter alum Hall plays Tom, a pediatric surgeon who is raising his two teenage daughters Jenny and Carrie in a picturesque gated community after the death of his wife. Everyone seems to be recovering and thriving, until one evening, Jenny sneaks out to a party. A murder and a disappearance ensue, bringing buried secrets to the surface.

Studiocanal’s RED Production Company (Happy Valley, Coben’s The Five) is producing. Netflix has global streaming rights outside France where Studiocanal will handle.

Hall, Nicola Shindler, Coben, Brocklehurst and RED’s Richard Fee are exec producers.