MGM is reviving its popular Stargate franchise, giving the green light to Stargate Origins, a 10-episode digital series following fan-favorite character Catherine Langford. In addition, MGM announced Stargate Command, a subscription-based digital platform and fan experience, which will be the exclusive home for the new series. The announcement was made during MGM’s Comic-Con panel and timed with the 20th anniversary of the Stargate-SG-1 TV series. Check out the teaser above.

Written by Mark Ilvedson and Justin Michael Terry and directed by Mercedes Bryce Morgan (Virtual Morality), Stargate Origins will explore a brand new chapter in Catherine Langford’s early history surrounding the extraordinary portal. Young Catherine embarks on an unexpected adventure to unlock the mystery of what lies beyond the Stargate in order to save Earth from unimaginable darkness.

MGM’s Digital Group and entertainment studio New Form are producing. Shooting is slated to begin next month, with production and development being handled by New Form.

MGM

Stargate Command will provide access to Stargate assets and content from the franchise’s nearly 25-year history, and include a behind-the-scenes look at Stargate Origins. More details will be available in the coming weeks. The new Stargate fan experience will launch this fall.

MGM’s Stargate initiative follows CBS’ move to revive a sci-fi franchise to help launch an SVOD service with its Star Trek Discovery series. The new iteration is set to make its debut this fall with a special broadcast premiere, and all subsequent episodes available on CBS All Access subscription streaming service.

“We’ve been eager to revisit the Stargate franchise, and create an all-new story that honors the founding mythos and gives loyal fans more mystery and adventure,” said Kevin Conroy, President of Digital & New Platforms at MGM. “We view Stargate Origins as a thank you to fans who have been keeping the spirit of the franchise alive for nearly 25 years. With the increasing popularity of digitally native content that can be streamed to any device, MGM is committed to the production of premium linear mid-form content and are proud to launch with Stargate Origins.”

“We saw a need for a definitive hub for the Stargate fanbase to continue to enjoy news and content, both old and new,” adds Chris Ottinger, President, Worldwide Television Distribution & Acquisitions, MGM. “Stargate Command will open a new door for the community to celebrate and interact with all content in a way that has never been done before.”

“We couldn’t be more excited about our partnership with MGM and their trust in us as a leading digital-first studio to deliver the next compelling chapter of this fantastic Stargate franchise,” said New Form COO JC Cangilla.

With more than 380 episodes spanning nearly 20 seasons, the Stargate franchise is an award-winning, cultural phenomenon. Stargate SG-1 is one of the longest-running science-fiction series in U.S. television history, while the original Stargate film went on to gross almost $200 million worldwide and spawned three live-action spin-off series.