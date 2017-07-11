NBC News confirms that Megyn Kelly has been given a September 25 start date and that the hourlong 9 AM Today show segment will include a studio audience. NBC News is currently looking for an audience coordinator ahead of the late-September debut during the network’s primetime rollout. The details were first reported Tuesday morning by Politico’s Hadas Gold.

NBC News earlier announced that Today show veteran senior producer Jackie Levin has been named executive producer of Kelly’s hourlong segment. Levin has been the exec in charge of series, special projects and books for Today.

“She’s one of the most talented and hardest-working producers in television news,” NBC News president Noah Oppenheim wrote to staffers in an email. “Her intimate knowledge of the brand will be invaluable as we launch Megyn’s show under the Today umbrella.”

Levin has been with the program since 2006, following stints at Dateline NBC and at ABC News.

Another longtime NBC News vet, Chris Cataldi, has been named the show’s co-executive producer. Cataldi had been senior producer of the 9 AM segment that Kelly is moving into. TV Newser also reported earlier that longtime Oprah Winfrey Show senior supervising producer Katy Davis has joined the Kelly segment as creative consultant.