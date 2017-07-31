Telling viewers last night that she is “so grateful to you for watching,” Megyn Kelly ended the summer stint of her news magazine series and NBC debut with a plug for her September 25 premiering morning show and more.

And, as NBC’s only original of the night, the last Sunday Night With Megyn Kelly (0.5/2) of 2017 was up both among adults 18-49 and total viewers. In its closest gap yet with CBS’ 60 Minutes (0.6/3) updates episode, Kelly’s show was up 25% in the key demo over its last regularly scheduled show of July 16 and rose 12% in viewers to 3.52 million. According to Kelly’s sign-off last night, Sunday Night will be back next spring for another run.

With that, the night belonged to the House of Moonves once again as Big Brother (1.8/8) stayed even with its July 23 show but once again was the highest rated and, with 6.37 million tuning in, most watched show of Sunday. At 9 PM, newbie Candy Crush (0.6/2) was up a tenth to help the net deliver a 0.9/4 rating and 4.57 million viewers.

FOX’s only original of Sunday’s primetime was an even American Grit (0.4/2) at 9 PM. ABC had new episodes of Steve Harvey’s Funderdome (0.8/3) and The $100,000 Pyramid (0.7/3). The former was the same as it July 23 show and the latter rose was down a tenth.